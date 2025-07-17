Teamwork Makes the Dream Work in ‘Phantom Squad,’ With Some Unique Features and Some Brutal Difficulty Spikes (Review)

Growing up during the boom of tactical shooters, I was intrigued by what Phantom Squad had to offer. I’ve dumped hours upon hours into games like SWAT 4 and Ready or Not, so the idea of a top-down, team-based tactical shooter seemed like a dream come true. Think Door Kickers with a Hotline Miami style of gameplay. What I didn’t expect, however, was for Phantom Squad to get as intense as it does. It’s a brutally difficult game, with the smallest moment of ineptitude being severely punished. Phantom Squad isn’t going to hold your hand, for better or for worse, so if you’re planning on enlisting? Be prepared for one hell of a ride.

Screenshot: Super Rare Originals

The Tactical Planning Aspect of ‘Phantom Squad’ Helps Elevate It Above Many Other Tactical Shooters

When I say that Phantom Squad is a brutal shooter, I don’t mean in the way it portrays its violence. No, I mean “brutal” in that it requires consistent teamwork and communication if you want to survive. You can’t just rush into a room, hoping that you’re going to walk away unscathed. A few taps from a bullet are enough to drop anyone at any given time. Careful planning and consideration are needed before attempting anything in Phantom Squad, and that’s what makes it stand out from its contemporaries.

The top-down isometric view is unique for sure, but the real star of the show is the Assault Coordination Engine, or A.C.E., for short. Using A.C.E., my team and I can plan our next steps, see the current mission objectives and challenges, draw paths, and mark enemies. It’s a unique feature that made each mission feel like I was a part of SEAL Team Six, rather than just a bumbling fool behind a computer monitor. It’s intuitive and easy to use, with just a single button or key press opening the menu.

A.C.E. Makes ‘Phantom Squad’ Feel Completely Unique, More So Than Its Top-Down Perspective

The A.C.E. system is the biggest selling point here, in my opinion. Having a tactical shooter in a top-down perspective is rather neat, admittedly. But being able to professionally and properly plan an attack before diving in and committing to it? It feels euphoric when done properly. Seeing as friendly fire is a thing in Phantom Squad, you’ll need to be careful when finally pushing. You don’t want to take out one of your squadmates trying to eliminate a room full of enemies. But the first time you pull it off? It’s a feeling you’re not going to easily forget.

You may think using A.C.E. is optional, but in our experience? It’s a fundamental tool that’s required to make any sort of significant progress. It’s easily the defining feature of Phantom Squad, and one that has been implemented so well that it’s almost difficult to go back to any other tactical shooter. In-game voice chat is one thing. But marking enemies, planning with your crew, and pulling off something that looks like it would be a part of a SWAT training video feels incredible.

Screenshot: Super Rare Originals

Remember: No Rushing. ‘Phantom Squad’ Is Quick To Punish Players Who Try To Push Ahead Too Quickly

Like a great cup of coffee, Phantom Squad is best enjoyed slowly. If you try to take it in too quickly, you’re going to feel the heat. Failure is something you’ll need to get used to. You’re going to see the “Restart Mission” option much more than you may anticipate, even if you’ve spent hours perfecting your craft across other games. Phantom Squad is also prone to brutal difficulty spikes, taking what may feel like a straightforward mission and making constant communication and planning a necessity. Honestly? I kind of love it.

One mission in particular, “Chainbreakers,” is especially difficult. Without spoiling the hook of the mission, you can’t venture too far from your squad, or everyone will feel the pain. It’s a brilliant mission, but the lack of mid-mission checkpoints can burn you out in situations such as this. Phantom Squad is a one-and-done ordeal. You could be moments away from reaching the extraction point, and your squad could get gunned down. All that progress you made? It’s washed away, and you’ll need to start from square one once more.

If you’re playing solo, you’ll have a defibrillator that can bring you back two times after being downed. If you’re shot down while playing with a friend, they’ll need to revive you with one of the healing syringes on their person. Some missions do away with these health items, making it even more difficult than ever to escape. It’s thrilling, but can sometimes be a buzzkill if you’ve made significant progress and meet your end right before escaping. Pull yourself up by your bootstraps and get back into it.

There Are Plenty of Missions, Challenges Are Challenging, and Tons of Unlockable Equipment

I was shocked to see the number of missions available at the launch of Phantom Squad. The mission list may not look long, but with small amounts of randomization, such as the location of enemies and hostiles, revisiting maps doesn’t get old. I do hope that more missions become available as DLC or free updates in the future.

Speaking of updates, while Phantom Squad is playable with a controller, this is a mouse and keyboard affair. Especially if you’re planning on jumping into the A.C.E. system to be the eyes and ears of the group. Controller support is quite nice, but it can sometimes lack the extreme precision needed to land that perfect shot through a doorway.

Screenshot: Super Rare Originals

If You Aren’t Communicating to the Best of Your Ability, You’re Going To Feel the Wrath of Your Enemies

Phantom Squad has delivered some of the most pulse-pounding, terrifying moments I’ve had in a non-horror game. Every moment could be my last. Hopping between rooms while avoiding guards with lethal precision. Mapping out routes so we know the perfect time to strike. There’s a lot to love about Phantom Squad, and my crew and I have been loving our time with the game. But that doesn’t mean that it’s perfect by any means. Bugs and glitches are prevalent here. Sometimes, it could be a character getting stuck behind the geometry of the level. Other times, it could be a guard that somehow spots someone from halfway across the map. But that didn’t detract from the overall fun.

Phantom Squad has been some of the most tense fun I’ve had in years. It brings its unique, tactical spirit to the limelight. If you’ve got a group of friends who are willing to deal with a steep learning curve and eager to give it a try, pick this one up. Ctrl Freak has struck gold with their first game, and I hope they continue adding content. It’s a game I’d love to keep picking up for the foreseeable future.

Verdict: Highly Recommended

Phantom Squad will be available on July 18, 2025, on Steam. A code was provided by the publisher for the sake of review. Reviewed on PC.