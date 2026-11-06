Tearing the ‘Christmas Wrapping’ off Olivia Rodrigo’s New Holiday Song Reveals Tribute to a 1981 Cult Favorite

If Olivia Rodrigo’s first-ever Christmas song “Take Me Home (4 Christmas)” sounds a little familiar, that’s on purpose. The pop star paid tribute to The Waitresses’ 1981 cult classic track “Christmas Wrapping” with her new song. She even emailed songwriter Chris Butler to make sure she got permission for the homage.

Rodrigo’s holiday tune features a similar melody and cadence to The Waitresses’ original. It’s a boppy, cheerful song full of excitement and hope that her boyfriend will take her to his parents’ house for Christmas. There’s a sense of youthful determination not only in the lyrics but in the composition itself. And it mirrors a similar brightness in “Christmas Wrapping”.

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Before Rodrigo released the song, however, she got in touch with Butler, asking if he would listen to her upcoming Christmas song. At first, Butler didn’t even know who she was, then didn’t know if the email was legitimate. But with some research, he soon became an avid Olivia Rodrigo fan, and posted his response to the pop star on Facebook.

“About two months ago, I received a weird email from someone claiming to be ‘Olivia Rodrigo’,” Butler wrote in the post dated November 1, 2026. “Said she’d written a Christmas song, and invited me to hear it.”

Olivia Rodrigo’s Willingness to Cold-Email Chris Butler About The Waitresses Earned Her a New Friend

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Chris Butler posted his full response to Olivia Rodrigo’s email, including the parts where he still questioned if the message came from the real Olivia Rodrigo. He began by writing, “If you really are you, thanks for contacting me,” alongside gratitude for Rodrigo’s praise of his songwriting. Of course, he also sent that praise back to her, and more.

“If you really are Olivia Rodrigo,” Butler continued, “I like you, I like your music. I like the arrangements especially. Soft-loud-soft, etc. And that your recordings sound like people are playing on them. I like that your lyrics are intense, real, and poetic. I like that you ‘got’ my songwriting, and that you like our band.”

He also complimented her on “insisting on/demanding that you be recognized as a songwriter,” “that you have women in your band,” and “that you were smart enough to hold on to your masters when you signed your deal.”

All in all, Rodrigo’s willingness to cold-email about “Christmas Wrapping” earned her a fan and friend in Chris Butler. But more than that, Butler expressed support for Rodrigo’s career, sharing appreciation for her individuality and the certainty that she will “growgrowgrow.”

Butler didn’t receive writing credits on “Take Me Home (4 Christmas)” because the song doesn’t actually sample or interpolate “Christmas Wrapping”. But The Waitresses’ new wave, post-punk sound is clearly in its bones. And the fact that Olivia Rodrigo felt the need to contact Butler about his song’s lasting influence is a testament to her appreciation for the music that laid foundations for her generation.

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