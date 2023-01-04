Tech CEO Arrested After Allegedly Spying on Woman in Panera Bread Restroom

Police in Mountain View, California have arrested a Silicon Valley tech CEO for allegedly peeping in a woman’s stall at an area Panera Bread.

The arrest happened on January 2. According to a report from Mountain View Police, the incident took place before noon at a Panera Bread on El Monte Avenue. A woman was in the bathroom when she heard a commotion in the stall next to her. Then a man’s head popped under the divider and looked up at her. This man was allegedly Eduardo Moreno, the CEO of SeaDrone, a tech company that builds drones for ship inspection.

Police say the woman screamed, and allege that Moreno fled the Panera Bread and the woman chased him, catching up with at a nearby highway. “The woman tried to take a photo of Moreno, but he grabbed her phone and pushed her to the ground before running off toward Marich Way,” the police report said. “He was spotted taking his shirt off and jumping a fence before returning to Panera, where he was tackled by a group of bystanders as responding patrol officers arrived.”

According to the police, the woman was able to identify Moreno and he was arrested on charges of robbery and peeping. Detectives are still investigating the case and believe Moreno may have more victims. Motherboard reached out to the Mountain View police department, but did not receive an official comment.

Moreno is listed as the CEO of SeaDrone on its website. The company is headquartered in Palo Alto and builds drones that can go underwater and inspect ship hulls. When a ship comes to port, it’s routine to conduct a hull inspection and make a report of needed repairs. Typically this process can take hours or even days. SeaDrone did not respond to Motherboard’s request for comment.