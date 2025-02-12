Tech Company Offering Free Alcohol and ‘Hangover Leave’ to Employees

A Japanese tech company is offering time off for hangover recovery…along with free drinks.

That’s right, Trust Ring Co., based in Osaka, is using unique tactics to attract and retain talent—one of them being “hangover leave.” Think sick leave but for drunk people.

Videos by VICE

Basically, if you had a few too many the night before, you can come to work late without any repercussions. In other words, you can snooze that alarm and show up to work at lunch.

Some employees are already utilizing this system—and thoroughly enjoying it.

“Because I used the ‘hangover leave’ system, I can go back to work at 12 o’clock,” one employee told Kansai TV. “You can sleep for 2 or 3 more hours and come back to work with a clear mind. I feel like I will be more efficient.”

The best part? Employees can drink on the job, too. In fact, the company provides a beer tap and other alcoholic beverages in the office. If that’s not an incentive for Gen Z workers (or honestly, workers of any age), I don’t know what is.

The company’s approach to employee satisfaction seems to be working, as it reportedly had no turnover within the past three years, according to Fortune. This is impressive considering their pay, which is just above minimum wage and would typically drive most workers away.

But Trust Ring Co. acknowledges its shortcomings in the salary department, as well as its competition in the job market, and ensures to make up for it through other policies and benefits.

“Our salary is set just over minimum wage and we can’t use a lot of money, so [employees are] free to do what they want,” Trust Ring Co.’s CEO told Kansai TV. “I think it’s a good idea to have a more enjoyable working environment.”