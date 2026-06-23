Tech Insider Claims Valve “Lied” About Steam Machine Performance

A popular tech insider has slammed the Steam Machine’s performance, saying it “massively disappoints.” However, the popular hardware leaker also claims Valve “lied” to players last year about it competing with PS5 and Xbox Series X.

Steam Machine Performance Is “Really Bad” According to Hardware insider

Screenshot: YouTube Moore’s Law Is Dead

While players are still reeling over the eye-watering , one tech insider says that the industry should be focusing on its poor performance instead. According to popular hardware leaker Moore’s Law Is Dead, the Steam Machine’s performance is really “bad” and that Valve failed to make it competitive with the base PS5 like it promised in 2025.

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“Steam Machine performance is so bad that reps from Valve told Tom’s Hardware that they decided to make games boot up by default in 1080p, despite claiming last year that this would be a 4K60fps console. So either they failed, or Valve lied to you about the performance. This is not something competitive with the PS5. This is not something competitive with the Series X. This is a 1080p, 60FPS device that costs more than a PlayStation 5 Pro. And again, you don’t even get a controller with it.”

Screenshot: YouTube Moore’s Law Is Dead

Moore’s Law Is Dead then called the Steam Machine a “bad PC” as well, and criticized the device for not having upgradable parts. “It’s not a good PC. It’s not as easy to use as a console. You can’t upgrade the CPU. You can’t upgrade the GPU. The RAM is apparently very hard to get to.” Moore’s Law Is Dead then called the Steam Machine Valve’s “PS3 moment” and called Gabe Newell “out of touch.”

Custom PC Build Beats Steam Machine for Less Money

Screenshot: YouTube Moore’s Law Is Dead

After torching the Steam Machine’s performance and price, Moore’s Law Is Dead then offered up a custom PC that is better than Valve’s new console. The hardware leaker also pointed out that there are pre-built desktops such as the BEASTCOME Q5, which has a better GPU and 32GB of RAM for cheaper.

However, here is the custom PC build that Moore’s Law Is Dead recommends over the Steam Machine:

AMD Ryzen 5 7500X3D , ASRock B850M-C CPU/Motherboard Bundle

, ASRock B850M-C CPU/Motherboard Bundle G.Skill Flare X5 16GB DDR5 RAM

AXP90 X47 Black Low Profile CPU Cooler

Black Low Profile CPU Cooler AMD Radeon RX 9060 XT Challenger OC Dual Fan 16GB GDDR6 PCIe 5

Dual Fan 16GB GDDR6 PCIe 5 CW 650 Watt 80 Plus Bronze ATX Non-Modular Power Supply

Non-Modular Power Supply MasterBox Q300L MicroATX Mini Tower Computer Case

Computer Case Ultimate 2C Wireless Controller

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According to Moore’s Law Is Dead, this custom build is not only cheaper than the Steam Machine, but it has 70% better GPU performance and almost double the CPU performance. “That’s how bad of a deal the Steam Machine is.”

Finally, the insider also said that some players might be better off just getting a PS5 or PS5 Pro, despite the recent price increase. Although, if you are a PC player wanting to get the Steam experience in your living room, the tech insider says custom PCs are still the way to go.