Technics Explains The SL-1200G’s $4,000 Price Tag

Audio products giant, Technics, has explained the $4000 price tag on their SL-1200G turntable, an updated version of their previously discontinued, iconic SL-1200 model. The company’s CTO, Tetsuya Itani, revealed in an interview with What Hi-Fi? that the new technology requires a completely revamped production process with an entirely new set of machines.

“Because the original 1210 turntables were manufactured for so many years, the manufacturing process had got to a very low cost,” he said. “Now we need to invest in all the tools again, and the price now is much higher than the 1970s.”

All the old machinery was either too damaged to use or simply not around anymore. Even if it were workable, though, it wouldn’t have been much use, as the SL-1200G demanded new tools for its new component parts; only its dust cover inherits the same design as the original.

If dedicated craftsmanship isn’t enough to make you spend this much on a turntable, you may be in luck, as Itani also suggested that they may be a more affordable version on the horizon. “Right now, we start thinking [about a more affordable model],” he offered. “But not definitely right now. We need to study.”

