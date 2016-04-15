Technics Confirms UK Price of Limited Edition SL-1200 Turntable

The limited edition version of Technics’ SL-1200GAE turntable will cost £2,799 (approximately $3980) each in the UK according to reports from What Hi-Fi?. The site describes the UK price as “a fair conversion rate” as the company quoted the turntable at $4,000 in early 2016. In February, Technics CTO Tetsuya Itani spoke to What Hi-Fi? about the previously questionable price tag, saying: “We need to invest in all the tools again, and the price now is much higher than the 1970s.”

Earlier this week, the SL-1200GAE went on sale in Japan with no warning and sold out its original run of 300 in less than 30 minutes. An additional 1200 turntables have been designated for international sales and have an unconfirmed release date of June. As well, a non-limited edition SL-1200G is rumored to come out later this year.

Britt Julious is on Twitter.