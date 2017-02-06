Technics Announces a New Turntable, the Black SL-1210GR

Renowned audio products company Technics today announced the SL-1210GR, a new direct-drive turntable to be released in Europe. The piece of hi-def audio equipment is a differently-colored version of the SL-1200GR turntable the Japanese company announced last month.

Both of these new turntables offer less pricey alternatives to last year’s reissue of the historic Technics SL-1200 turntable, the SL-1200G, which costs $4,000. Unlike the SL-1200G, they have a single rotor motor instead of dual rotor, and an aluminum platter instead of brass. Technics’ original SL-1200 was in production from 1972 until 2010, when it discontinued due to changing market conditions.

Previously, the company’s creative director Hiro Morishita explained to the New York Times that it would be “problematic” to market the SL-1200 to DJs because that’s not who it’s really designed for.

The SL-1210GR will be on sale in April and cost roughly $1620 (£1299), reports What Hi-Fi.



