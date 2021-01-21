Ted Cruz Roasted for Pretending Paris Climate Accord Is Only for Parisians

Former President Donald Trump may have left Washington, but Sen. Ted Cruz appears willing and able to pick up where his former boss left off.
On Wednesday night, hours after President Joe Biden was inaugurated and moments after the 46th president signed an executive order to rejoin the Paris Agreement on Climate Change, Cruz tweeted this:
Not only is Cruz’s claim that the agreement was created for the people of Paris just plain wrong, it’s also unoriginal.
Trump spouted the same line back in 2017 when he announced the U.S. would withdraw from the agreement. “I was elected to represent the citizens of Pittsburgh, not Paris,” Trump said.
At the time, Pittsburgh’s Mayor Bill Peduto rejected Trump’s claim, saying, “I can assure you that we will follow the guidelines of the Paris Agreement for our people, our economy & future.”
And on Wednesday evening, Peduto responded once again to Cruz’s comment:
But Peduto wasn’t the only high-profile figure to attack Cruz’s statement.
Hollywood actor Seth Rogen responded to the tweet: “Fuck off you fascist.”
Cruz didn’t take the comment too well and, switching to his personal Twitter account, shared a screenshot of Rogen’s response, saying: “If you’re a rich, angry Hollywood celebrity, today’s Dems are the party for you. If you’re blue-collar, if you’re a union member, if you work in energy or manufacturing… not so much.”
Rogen didn’t let it lie, though. He hit back at Cruz: “If you’re a white supremacist fascist who doesn’t find it offensive when someone calls your wife ugly, Ted Cruz is the exact motherfucker for you.” Rogen also pointed out that he is in four unions.
Next to dunk on Cruz was Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who asked if Cruz thought the Geneva Convention was simply about the views of people who lived in Geneva.
“Asking for everyone who believes US Senators should be competent and not undermine our elections to incite insurrection against the United State,” the New York representative asked.
Following on AOC’s theme, other Twitter users mocked Cruz’s statement by referencing the Treaty of Versailles.
Others pointed out that Cruz’s attempt to stand up for Pittsburgh was pretty hypocritical given he was the one who attempted to undermine the vote of people from Pittsburgh and the entire state of Pennsylvania when on Jan. 6 he objected to the state’s electoral college votes being counted in Congress — a move than many believe helped incited the violence that spilled out on Capitol Hill that day.