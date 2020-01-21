Ted Cruz Would Rather Go to Prison Than Log Off

Today in relatable actions by abhorrent people: Ted Cruz seems to have brought his phone into the first day of the Senate impeachment trial, which is expressly forbidden by the “decorum guidelines” released by the Senate last week.

“No use of phones or electronic devices will be allowed in the Chamber,” the rules read. “All electronics should be left in the Cloakroom in the storage provided.”

Videos by VICE

The penalty for disobeying these rules is not outlined in the rules themselves, but CNN political analyst Joe Lockhart—who himself cannot log off judging by his dozens upon dozens of tweets Tuesday—tweeted at Cruz to note that Cruz must be “willing to go to prison” for the crime of sitting in the trial and Tweeting Through It.

Cruz a man who once did this, has said that liberals want to take everyone’s guns. Now he can also say liberals also want to take his cell phone. But, like all of us, he will quite simply Never Log Off: