Ted Nugent Ridicules Green Day and Tom Morello, Thinks Eminem and Jack White Are ‘Freak Idiots’

Ted Nugent has long been outspoken about his conservative beliefs, and the rock star has displayed a pattern of having little to no respect for his peers with opposing views.

Take, for example, his early 2026 tirade against Green Day and Rage Against the Machine guitarist Tom Morello for their progressive politics. While he was at it, Nugent also took some verbal jabs at Detroiters Jack White and Eminem. The “Cat Scratch Fever” singer criticized the musicians for being anti-Trump, calling them “freak idiots.”

The comments reportedly came in a video posted to Nugent’s YouTube channel. He criticized Jack White’s performance with Eminem at the Detroit Lions’ Thanksgiving halftime show in November. The aging rocker also downplayed the impressiveness of White’s musicianship.

The Detroit Lions also seemed to catch strays during Ted Nugent’s rant

“The guy in The White Stripes, I can’t think of his name, but he played the halftime show with Eminem for the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving. A big deal,” Ted Nugent said, per Music News. “Don’t they always lose? The Lions are a football team in Detroit, by the way.”

“Jack White, is that his name? Jack White. No, I think The White Stripes, is that his name? Anyhow, he was great,” Nugent continued. “It wasn’t like a ten, like Sammy Hagar or James Brown. I think Sammy Hagar and James Brown, and Steven Tyler, those are tens. Angus Young of AC/DC, that’s a ten. The guy’s a maniac. Billy Gibbons in the blues, rhythm and blues, soul music category; he’s a ten.”

“Now, is that his name, Jack White? Jack White. He’s not a ten,” Nugent added. “He’s like a four and a five, but he really delivered real rock and roll. Real Detroit p*** and vinegar. And Eminem, the guy’s a… Both of those guys, Eminem and Jack White: total idiots.”

Ted Nugent’s 1981 song “Jailbait” is about having sex with a 13-year-old girl

Furthering his attack on White and Eminem, Nugent began focusing on specific social disagreements. “They don’t want their country to have secure borders. They think men should destroy women’s sports,” he said. “Well, that’s not…that’s exactly what they stand for. When you hate Donald Trump, you want men in women’s sports to destroy women’s rights. That’s what these guys stand for.”

Sidebar: Ted Nugent released “Jailbait” in 1981, which includes the lines, “Well, I don’t care if you’re just thirteen / You look too good to be true / I just know that you’re probably clean / There’s one little thing I got to do to you.”

Nugent continued, “They don’t think our border should be secured. They think we should invite jihadists in who announce they want to kill the infidels. They announce they want to kill Americans. And Jack White and Eminem say, ‘Yeah, bring them in. Bring those guys in.’ Freak idiots.”

Ted Nugent once claimed to have intentionally failed his draft physical, then later said that this was a prank on “dirtbag” and “hippie” journalists

Nugent then complimented White and Eminem while dragging Green Day and Tom Morello into his unprovoked rant. “Their music is soulful. Just like Green Day. Green Day, there’s not a brain amongst them, I don’t think,” he said. “But man, can they play really, really killer stuff.”

“Like Tom Morello, is that his name? Tom Morel? Morello, who played with Springsteen and Rage Against The Machine, when actually they are the machine,” he added. “Come on, Tom, you got to know that. You’re not raging against the machine. You are the machine.”

“They don’t believe that America should have secure borders, which means they don’t believe in America,” Nugent finally said. “Which means they want to have a great, successful life in America, but they don’t think you should be able to have one. Hey, Tom, come on my show. Explain. Make your case. Good luck.”