Teddy Bridgewater’s Knee Injury Sounds Absolutely Horrible

If the report from Will Carroll—better known as @injuryexpert on Twitter—is accurate, Teddy Bridgewater’s injury was worse than anyone imagined. And with the descriptions of how the Vikings quarterback’s teammates reacted when it happened at practice on Te, we imagined things to be pretty gruesome. According to Carroll, a source confirmed that Bridgewater suffered a tibiofemoral (knee) dislocation, which means that the two bones that meet at the knee—the femur and tibia—completely separated from each other. If you are curious what that means from a purely visceral standpoint, go ahead and run a Google image search, preferably before you eat lunch.

Source confirms tibiofemoral dislocation, ruptured ACL for Bridgewater. “Trainers may have saved his leg and career by quick action.”

Tibiofemoral dislocation … basically, Bridgewater’s femur (upper leg) went off the tibia (shin, lower leg.) Yeah.

The Vikings initially termed the injury “significant,” but provided little else in the way of details before Bridgewater was examined by doctors and MRIs were completed. Carroll quotes someone as saying the Minnesota trainers may have saved his leg with their quick response. The team later followed up in a statement saying that he suffered a dislocated knee, a “complete tear to his ACL and other structural damage.” In the statement they also noted that the recovery time would be significant, but expected a full recovery. Whether that means a full recovery to starting NFL quarterback, at this point, is hard to know.