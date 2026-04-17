Teddy Swims’ The Ugly Tour 2026: How to Get Tickets

Teddy Swims has announced The Ugly Tour for 2026. The 32-date North American run will see the singer headlining arenas this fall.
The Ugly Tour kicks off September 22 at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri, and wraps November 18 at LA’s Kia Forum. Stops include Chicago, Illinois; Brooklyn, New York; Toronto, Ontario; Nashville, Tennessee; Atlanta, Georgia; Austin, Texas; Denver, Colorado; and Las Vegas, Nevada; among many others.
Videos by VICE
The dates come on the heels of what is already a massive year of shows for Swims, including Coachella and Stagecoach, New Orleans Jazz Fest, Bottlerock, and Bonnaroo, plus an expansive European run. View all Teddy Swims 2026 tour dates below.
Teddy swims 2026 tour: How to get tickets
Tickets for Teddy Swims’ The Ugly Tour 2026 will first become available via a Chime Visa Cardmember presale on Tuesday, April 21 at 10 AM local time. A Teddy Swims artist presale begins Wednesday, April 22 at 10 AM local time. Sign up here for access.
General onsale for Teddy Swims new 2026 tour dates will begin Friday, April 24 at 10 AM local time via Ticketmaster.
You can also find Teddy Swims tickets on StubHub—even to sold-out shows. All StubHub transactions are 110% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.
The tour announcement comes after a successful Coachella weekend 1 performance where Swims shared the stage with David Lee Roth, Vanessa Carlton, and Joe Jonas. His first music in five years, a single titled “Mr. Know It All,” is out now.
Teddy swims 2026 Tour Dates
04/17 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival
04/25 – Indio, CA @ Stagecoach Music Festival
05/03 – New Orleans, LA @ New Orleans Jazz Festival
05/22 – Napa, CA @ BottleRock Festival
06/04 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
06/05 – Canandaigua, NY @ CMAC
06/07 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Petersen Events Center
06/09 – Norfolk, VA @ Chartway Arena
06/10 – North Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Coliseum
06/12 – Easley, SC @ District Park
06/13 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival
06/19 – Landgraaf, Netherlands @ Pinkpop Festival
06/20 – Isle of Wight, United Kingdom @ Isle of Wight Festival
06/22 – Belfast, Northern Ireland @ Belsonic
06/23 – Dublin, Ireland @ Malahide Castle
06/25 – Exeter, United Kingdom @ Powderham Castle
06/26 – Cardiff, United Kingdom @ Blackweir Fields
06/28 – Glasgow, United Kingdom @ Bellahouston Park
06/30 – Woodstock, United Kingdom @ Blenheim Palace
07/01 – Lancashire, United Kingdom @ TK Maxx presents Lytham Festival
07/03 – Werchter, Belgium @ Rock Werchter
07/04 – Puck County, Poland @ Open’er Festival
07/07 – Stuttgart, Germany @ JazzOpen Stuttgart
07/09 – Madrid, Spain @ Mad Cool Festival
07/11 – Oeiras, Portugal @ Nos Alive
07/15 – Bern, Switzerland @ Gurtenfestival
07/16 – Bontida, Romania @ Electric Castle Festival
07/18 – Ostrava, Czechia @ Colours of Ostrava
07/19 – Berlin, Germany @ Lollapalooza Berlin
07/22 – Scarborough, United Kingdom @ TK Maxx presents Scarborough Open Air Theatre
07/23 – Scarborough, United Kingdom @ TK Maxx presents Scarborough Open Air Theatre
07/25 – Henham Park, United Kingdom @ Latitude Festival
09/22 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
09/23 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
09/25 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
09/26 – St. Paul, MN @ Grand Casino Arena
09/29 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
09/30 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
10/02 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
10/05 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
10/07 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
10/09 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
10/10 – Philadelphia, PA @ Xfinity Mobile Arena
10/13 – Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena
10/16 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
10/18 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
10/20 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
10/22 – Orlando, FL @ Kia Center
10/23 – Sunrise, FL @ Amerant Bank Arena
10/25 – Tampa, FL @ Benchmark International Arena
10/27 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
10/28 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
10/30 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena
11/01 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
11/03 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center
11/05 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
11/06 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
11/08 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
11/10 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
11/11 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
11/13 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena San Diego
11/14 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
11/16 – Phoenix, AZ @ Mortgage Matchup Center
11/18 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum