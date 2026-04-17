Teddy Swims’ The Ugly Tour 2026: How to Get Tickets

Teddy Swims has announced The Ugly Tour for 2026. The 32-date North American run will see the singer headlining arenas this fall.

The Ugly Tour kicks off September 22 at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri, and wraps November 18 at LA’s Kia Forum. Stops include Chicago, Illinois; Brooklyn, New York; Toronto, Ontario; Nashville, Tennessee; Atlanta, Georgia; Austin, Texas; Denver, Colorado; and Las Vegas, Nevada; among many others.

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The dates come on the heels of what is already a massive year of shows for Swims, including Coachella and Stagecoach, New Orleans Jazz Fest, Bottlerock, and Bonnaroo, plus an expansive European run. View all Teddy Swims 2026 tour dates below.

Teddy swims 2026 tour: How to get tickets

Tickets for Teddy Swims’ The Ugly Tour 2026 will first become available via a Chime Visa Cardmember presale on Tuesday, April 21 at 10 AM local time. A Teddy Swims artist presale begins Wednesday, April 22 at 10 AM local time. Sign up here for access.

General onsale for Teddy Swims new 2026 tour dates will begin Friday, April 24 at 10 AM local time via Ticketmaster.

You can also find Teddy Swims tickets on StubHub—even to sold-out shows. All StubHub transactions are 110% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

The tour announcement comes after a successful Coachella weekend 1 performance where Swims shared the stage with David Lee Roth, Vanessa Carlton, and Joe Jonas. His first music in five years, a single titled “Mr. Know It All,” is out now.

04/17 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival

04/25 – Indio, CA @ Stagecoach Music Festival

05/03 – New Orleans, LA @ New Orleans Jazz Festival

05/22 – Napa, CA @ BottleRock Festival

06/04 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

06/05 – Canandaigua, NY @ CMAC

06/07 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Petersen Events Center

06/09 – Norfolk, VA @ Chartway Arena

06/10 – North Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Coliseum

06/12 – Easley, SC @ District Park

06/13 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival

06/19 – Landgraaf, Netherlands @ Pinkpop Festival

06/20 – Isle of Wight, United Kingdom @ Isle of Wight Festival

06/22 – Belfast, Northern Ireland @ Belsonic

06/23 – Dublin, Ireland @ Malahide Castle

06/25 – Exeter, United Kingdom @ Powderham Castle

06/26 – Cardiff, United Kingdom @ Blackweir Fields

06/28 – Glasgow, United Kingdom @ Bellahouston Park

06/30 – Woodstock, United Kingdom @ Blenheim Palace

07/01 – Lancashire, United Kingdom @ TK Maxx presents Lytham Festival

07/03 – Werchter, Belgium @ Rock Werchter

07/04 – Puck County, Poland @ Open’er Festival

07/07 – Stuttgart, Germany @ JazzOpen Stuttgart

07/09 – Madrid, Spain @ Mad Cool Festival

07/11 – Oeiras, Portugal @ Nos Alive

07/15 – Bern, Switzerland @ Gurtenfestival

07/16 – Bontida, Romania @ Electric Castle Festival

07/18 – Ostrava, Czechia @ Colours of Ostrava

07/19 – Berlin, Germany @ Lollapalooza Berlin

07/22 – Scarborough, United Kingdom @ TK Maxx presents Scarborough Open Air Theatre

07/23 – Scarborough, United Kingdom @ TK Maxx presents Scarborough Open Air Theatre

07/25 – Henham Park, United Kingdom @ Latitude Festival

09/22 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

09/23 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

09/25 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

09/26 – St. Paul, MN @ Grand Casino Arena

09/29 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

09/30 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

10/02 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

10/05 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

10/07 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

10/09 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

10/10 – Philadelphia, PA @ Xfinity Mobile Arena

10/13 – Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena

10/16 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

10/18 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

10/20 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

10/22 – Orlando, FL @ Kia Center

10/23 – Sunrise, FL @ Amerant Bank Arena

10/25 – Tampa, FL @ Benchmark International Arena

10/27 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

10/28 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

10/30 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

11/01 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

11/03 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center

11/05 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

11/06 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

11/08 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

11/10 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

11/11 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

11/13 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena San Diego

11/14 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

11/16 – Phoenix, AZ @ Mortgage Matchup Center

11/18 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum