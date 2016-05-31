Teemu Selanne Roars with Laughter After Friend Falls in Water Hazard

Former NHL star Teemu Selanne was out on the links yesterday for a round of golf and captured a great scene after one of the guys in his foursome had a pretty rough lie. With his ball about a foot away from a water hazard that had a stone lip, the friend needed to dangle his heels over the edge of the lip to hit from the spot and hope for the best. It went about how you would expect. It might be harder to find clubs, but in this case it pays to be a lefty.

The guy took a Barkley-esque swing and immediately lost his balance and was completely submerged before his ball even landed. Selanne, who I assume was filming since this was posted to his Instagram page, absolutely loses it and roars with laughter for an incredibly satisfying amount of time. The rest of the foursome were similarly delighted with the swing: one guy was on his back smoking a cigar through laughter, and another was on his knees in a prayer-like state. The final guy was a little bit more composed: he handed their unfortunate friend a comically small towel and simply said, “Are you shitting me?”

