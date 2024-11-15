Teen Behind Nearly 400 ‘Swatting’ Calls Pleads Guilty to Federal Charges

Alan Winston Filion is what I like to call a subhuman piece of shit. Filion, an 18-year-old from Lancaster, California, has pleaded guilty to federal charges relating to a nationwide spree of Swatting incidents — around 375 of them.

If you don’t know, Swatting is when someone calls the cops to report a false incident of immediate danger that necessitates the use of a SWAT team to defuse the situation. It’s a terrifying experience for those on the receiving end and one that sometimes leads to tragedy as some SWAT team members with an itchy trigger finger have been known to fire at people or animals, and all ultimately for no reason.

Between August 2022 and January 2024, the 18-year-old made over 375 false threat calls. The targets included schools, government officials, public figures, and even religious institutions. The supposed threats he was warning the cops about included bombings, mass shootings, and various violent crimes.

Filion, whose online alias was “Torswats,” because he’s a criminal mastermind, swatted Biden’s Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and Republican wacko Marjorie Taylor Greene.

The teen was finally nabbed thanks to a team-up between private investigators and federal law enforcement. One of the key members of the team was Brad Dennis, a private investigator who infiltrated swatting groups on telegram and discord — because, yes, there are groups of these degenerate shitheads who should be tossed into the sun. They’re all over the world, communicating on various chat apps and coordinating their terror.

Dennis and the other law enforcement officials involved gathered enough evidence of Filion’s guilt to take him down. I guess it also helped that he openly admitted to several swatting incidents at pretty much any chance he got. That’s the beauty of modern-day criminals, they love telling you that they did it. They are desperate for someone to pat them on the head and tell them they’re a good boy.

Filion will be tried in a US District Court in Orlando, Florida. He faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine of $1 million. No sentencing date has been announced.