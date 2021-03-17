Teen Charged With Murder in Alberta School Stabbing

Police have charged a 19-year-old man with first-degree murder after a teenage girl was stabbed to death in a classroom at a Catholic school near Edmonton.

Police were called to Christ the King High School in Leduc Monday morning just before 10 a.m., where they say Jennifer Winkler, 17, was stabbed by a fellow student.

Winkler was airlifted to a hospital in Edmonton, where she died from her injuries.

The suspect fled the school but police arrested him in a nearby neighbourhood at 12:20 p.m.

Dylan Thomas Pountney, 19, is facing one count of first-degree murder and remains in custody.



Police said the victim and suspect knew each other but would not elaborate on their connection. Alberta RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Laurel Scott said police will not be providing any more updates on the case.

Winkler’s father, Dale Winkler, told CTV News his daughter was smart and friendly and a talented artist who “was loved by so many.” He said her room was covered in Star Wars art and memorabilia, and dragons she painted.

“I don’t understand what happened. I don’t understand why it happened to her,” he told CTV.

Pountney’s social media pages were still up Wednesday morning and attracting hundreds of angry posts.

In a Facebook profile photo, Pountney poses in front of a whiteboard quoting Jesus speaking to St. Faust, saying, “I am more generous toward sinners than toward the just. It was for their sake that I came down from heaven; it was for their sake that My Blood was spilled.”

A YouTube channel that appears to be run by Pountney contains a video from a week ago in which he cuts his finger and bleeds onto a handwritten letter that reads, “I spill my blood to bring fourth (sic) heaven on earth for the benifit (sic) of all. Thank you Mr Satan.” At the end of the video, he says, “Our movement is growing.”

People leave a school after a student was airlifted to hospital after an attack at a school in Leduc, Alta., on Monday, March 15, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

In an Instagram video posted the day of the killing, Pountney is smoking a cigarette in the passenger side of a car with someone who talks off-camera whom he refers to as his dad.

Nathan Pountney, Dylan’s father, told Global News his son had struggled with mental health issues but was making strides. Nathan said Dylan and Jennifer knew each other from growing up in the community and the two families lived in the same neighbourhood at one point.

“This is completely shocking and out of the blue and I’m just stunned. My eyes are dry from crying so much today and yesterday. It’s quite a shock,” he said.

Someone identifying as Winkler’s sister set up a GoFundMe Tuesday to help cover funeral costs. On Wednesday morning, the campaign had raised almost double its $15,000 goal.

The school cancelled classes Tuesday but many students and friends showed up to leave flowers to honour Winkler.

One of Winkler’s friends told the Canadian Press she was “one of a kind.” Mackenzie, 16, who wanted to be identified only by her first name, said Winkler helped her get through difficulties in her own life.

“She was definitely somebody that you could trust with anything. Everybody’s just overwhelmed with all this. I was sick to my stomach. She is just one of the sweetest girls.”

The school district will have a trauma support team on site for the rest of the week.

