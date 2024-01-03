Teen Found Alive in Remote Utah Mountains After ‘Cyber-Kidnapping’

A 17-year-old international student from China who went missing after a “cyber-kidnapping” case where his family was extorted for $80,000 has been found alive in the Utah mountainside, police confirm.

Kai Zhuang, who was reported missing by his parents on Dec. 28, was located after local police, along with the FBI and the U.S. Embassy in China traced his bank records and phone data, leading them to a remote mountainous area about 25 miles from the high school he attends as an exchange student.

A sergeant hiking up the remote mountains located a tent, and inside they found Zhuang with just a sleeping bag, a heated blanket, “limited” food and water and no additional heat sources after a days-long search.

“We became additionally concerned for the victim’s safety in that he may freeze to death overnight,” Riverdale police said, as temperatures hit mid-40F on New Years’ Eve, the day he was found.

Upon his rescue, authorities said that Zhuang was “very cold and scared,” and requested “a warm cheeseburger” after being located.

Zhuang’s host parents in the U.S. were unaware that he had gone missing initially because they heard him going to bed the night before, authorities said. They added that Zhuang had attempted to camp away from his U.S. homestay on Dec. 20, but failed after police located him with camping gear and sent him back to his residence, unaware that he had been threatened.

In “cyber-kidnapping” cases, scammers threaten victims anonymously over video chat, saying that they’ll hurt their families unless they self-isolate and take photos as if they are being held captive. The photos are then sent to the victims’ family, in this case, Zhuang’s parents in China, who reported it to Riverdale police adding that the “kidnappers” had demanded tens of thousands of dollars in ransom, which they paid.

According to the FBI, Chinese international students in particular have been targeted in “cyber-kidnapping” scams, and access contact with victims through phishing emails or texts, as well as hacking into their accounts.