Teen girl “infatuated” with Columbine found dead after manhunt

The teenage girl who showed an obsession with the Columbine massacre and had been on the run from the FBI has been found dead near a campground about 45 miles west of Denver.

Eighteen-year-old Sol Pais was briefly the subject of a massive manhunt, after the FBI determined she posed a credible threat to public safety.

Pais, who flew from Miami to Colorado on Monday, was described as “armed and extremely dangerous.” After arriving in Colorado, Pais went to a store and bought a shotgun and ammunition.

Her arrival in Colorado forced Denver-area schools into lockdown on Tuesday. On Wednesday, many schools in the area remained closed, while others ramped up security.

On Wednesday, a group of between 20 and 30 armed officers plus a SWAT Team descended on the Echo Lake Campground, located in the Arapaho Forest, according to CBS. The FBI confirmed there was search activity underway at the base of Mount Evans.

A woman matching Pais’ description was reportedly seen earlier running naked through the woods, armed with a gun.

“THERE IS NO LONGER A THREAT TO THE COMMUNITY!” Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department wrote on Twitter. It is not clear how she died.

The FBI described her as “infatuated” with the 1999 Columbine school shooting, which left 13 dead. April 20 marks the 20-year anniversary of that shooting, which is often considered the first modern school shooting.

