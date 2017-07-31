Teen Girl Stopped Car For Help After Rape—And Then Its Driver Raped Her Too

In Birmingham, UK, a 14-year-old girl was raped twice on the same night: first by an unknown assailant, and then by the driver of the car she flagged down for help after her first attack. Now police have charged a man in connection with her first assault.



The double rape took place between the hours of 8 PM on July 25 and 2 AM on July 26. The first attack took place at Witton railway station in suburban Birmingham. After being raped in a secluded part of the station, the teenager left the station and stopped a passing car for assistance. She was raped again after getting in the car with a separate man.

Videos by VICE

Read more: Soccer Player Returns to Sports After Killing His Ex and Feeding Her to Dogs

Birmingham Transport Police have charged a 27-year-old man, named as Khurram Rahi, in connection with the first rape. He’s being held in police custody while awaiting trial. The Birmingham Mail reports that a 34-year-old man was arrested on Saturday but was released pending further investigation. Police are still searching for a man in connection with the second attack, who’s been described as a sturdily-built Asian man of around 5ft 6in.

“This case has gained national interest and I am pleased we are now in a position to charge a man in connection. I would once again like to thank the public and the media for their help in sharing this appeal,” said Detective Chief Inspector Tony Fitzpatrick of British Transport Police.

For More Stories Like This, Sign Up for Our Newsletter

“However, we still have a suspect outstanding for the offence in the vehicle. I would urge anyone who may have any information regarding this attack to get in touch as soon as possible. The second assault happened at approximately 2 AM close to Witton station. The victim flagged down a vehicle for help, a man then raped her.”