Teen Mental Health Improved for the First Time in a Decade, Says the CDC

According to recent data, the kids aren’t all right, but they’re getting better! Sort of! Numbers from the CDC’s latest Youth Risk Behavior Survey show that American high schoolers whose mental health and sociability had plummeted during the COVID-19 pandemic have seen a slight improvement in mental health in the years since. The percentage of students reporting feelings of sadness or hopelessness decreased from 42% in 2021 to 40% in 2023.

In fact, that’s the first time that number has dropped in over a decade. That’s great, but the overall rate of mental distress among teens is still way high, and the decreases are pretty small. For instance, teenage girls experienced only a tiny decrease from 57% to 53%.

Other big Gen Z trends from the past few years continued. Substance use among teenagers has continued to decrease—interestingly, girls are using weed more than boys. And sexual activity decreased, too. Notably, the study also showed that the teens who are sexually active aren’t using protection. If any sexually active teens are reading this, check this out?

The pandemic really messed up a lot of people, especially children and teens whose brains are still developing, but the study showed that rich kids came out of the pandemic in better shape than the poor ones, and came out the other side with stronger familial bonds.

According to the CDC, there’s also been an increase in violence and bullying in schools, along with higher rates of kids missing school due to safety concerns. Female students, LGBTQ+ students, and students of color were affected by rising instances of violence and discrimination.

One bright spot: Hispanic and Black teens saw reductions in suicide attempts and mental health crises that the study attributes to better government funding and school programs that played a role in stabilizing teenage mental health.

So it’s two steps forward, one step back for the mental health of American teens. To continue the improvement of their mental health, the CDC suggests improving health education, making schools safer from more than just mass shooters but from bullying, and fostering stronger bonds between students and adult role models.