Teen Migrants Experience Greater Risk of Psychosis, Study Finds

New research found that migration during adolescence can lead to a higher risk of psychosis.

A new study in PLOS Mental Health suggests that children who migrate between the ages of 11 and 17 are more likely to develop psychosis. For the study, surveys were taken at 17 sites in 6 countries: Brazil, England, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and Spain. The findings were especially prevalent in Black and North African individuals—whose psychosis risk was at least two to three times higher than for white people who had not migrated. This hints that both migration and discrimination can impact susceptibility to developing psychosis.

According to the National Institute of Mental Health, “Psychosis refers to a collection of symptoms that affect the mind, where there has been some loss of contact with reality. During an episode of psychosis, a person’s thoughts and perceptions are disrupted and they may have difficulty recognizing what is real and what is not.”

Because adolescence is such a fragile time, experiencing life-altering events during this period can disrupt an individual’s social, cognitive, and neurological development, according to James Kirkbride, a professor of psychiatric and social epidemiology at University College London (UCL) and co-author of the study.

“So migrating during adolescence, which interrupts social network formation, and may require teenage migrants to learn a new language, navigate new social and cultural norms and customs, and manage new social environments—including potential exposure to racism and discrimination known to be associated with psychosis risk—could all play a part in making adolescent migration a particularly vulnerable period for increasing future psychosis risk,” said Kirkbride.

The National Institute of Mental Health states that psychosis can be caused by a variety of factors, including genetics, differences in brain development, and high levels of stress or trauma.

“Long-term migration is considered to be a stressful life event, particularly so during vulnerable developmental periods and for minoritised groups,” the PLOS Mental Health report reads. “If adolescent migration represents a specific period of vulnerability that increases later psychosis risk, there may be several plausible theories to account for this.”

For one thing, these migrants might have also faced exposure to other socioeconomic disadvantages and traumatic life events.

This study does have its limitations, such as small sample sizes, which could make it hard to generalize beyond the study settings and populations. You also obviously can’t separate pre- and post-migration traumas—especially for refugees, who may have had less access to mental health services and have experienced more trauma beforehand.

Nevertheless, it does shed light on prevalent issues that require solutions, like access to better mental health care—especially for those in susceptible groups.

“What we should be focusing on for that group is ways to help them manage their mental health and help them integrate into society so that they’re armed with the social skills they need to navigate new environments and avoid developing serious mental health problems,” said Kirkbride.