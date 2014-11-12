Teenage Artist Warps Notebook Paper into 3D Drawings

Images via

Doodling is a hobby as time-honored a classroom tradition as passing notes and trying desperately not to be called on. For 15-year-old artist Joao Carvalho, however, that tradition gets taken the next level with this series of warped illustrations that turn notebook paper-style lines into wild 3D shapes, and characters who look like they could pop right out of the page.

Carvalho’s remixes of the familiar blue lines turns the mundane sights into gorgeous works of art. His simple shading regimen morphs his backdrops into 3D eye-tricking images. Check out his growing repertoire of notebook renditions of gaping holes, serene waves, and the minions from Despicable Me, below.

Visit Carvalho’s Facebook page for more of his artwork.

h/t Bored Panda

