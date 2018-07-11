Teenage Boy Inserts USB Cable Into Penis: A Cautionary Tale

For reasons yet unknown, a Chinese boy stuck a USB cable up his penis, which wound itself into a knot (the cord, not the penis), and required surgery to remove.

The 13-year-old from China’s Heilongjiang province was taken to a hospital last month, according to Singapore’s Strait Times, presumably because he couldn’t pull the cable out. How? Why? I have questions!

Apparently, the teenager cut off one side of the USB connecter before inserting it into his urethra, thank god. It measured 10 centimeters-long, and had reached his bladder, causing blood to appear in his urine, doctors said.

The Times reports that he did it all “out of curiosity.”

“From the X-ray, we can see a dead knot hence he could not pull it out himself,” Dr. Xu Liyan told local Heilongjiang Metropolis Channel.

He was transferred to Harbin Children’s Hospital the next day for surgery. After unsuccessfully trying to remove the cable with lubricant, doctors proceeded to operate.

Friends, this isn’t the first time someone has looked at a USB cable and thought, “A good place for this to go would be up my penis.”

A Chinese man from Shaanxi province inserted a 20 centimeter cord into his nether regions while masturbating in 2016. According to The Mirror, he did so after watching an online video about how it could be sexually pleasuring. He also needed surgery to remove it.

As VICE has reported, men have a storied history of sticking foreign objects up their penises, and unsurprisingly it’s bad for your health. As for why, sometimes it’s a sex thing related to urethral sounding; a fetish involving metal or glass probes that are placed inside of the urethra. There’s even a porn genre for men-with-things-up-their-penises, says VICE.

But, as another 2016 case revealed—when a Chinese man shoved a chopstick into his urethra—serious motivations could have influenced the Heilongjiang boy’s decision. In the chopstick case, a Zhejiang province man suspected his urethra was broken, due to blood in his urine, wrote FOX News. Too embarrassed to see a doctor, he attempted to fix it with the utensil. He also underwent surgery to remove it.

We don’t know anything else about the Heilongjiang boy, but he was eventually discharged from the hospital, and is hopefully doing fine.

The Strait Times and Men’s Health included photos of the USB cable, which looks like an Apple charger. Do what you will with that information.