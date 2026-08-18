Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Brawler Adds New Playable Character in Huge Update

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles fans are in for a ton of exciting new content thanks to today’s update to the popular TMNT roguelike brawler.

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TMNT: Splintered Fate is releasing a huge new content update today that is free for all players. The King’s Gambit content brings the Rat King to the game as a new boss for the team to take down.

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Players who manage to overcome this overwhelming challenge and beat the Rat King will unlock a new ending, and the finale for the main TMNT:SF campaign.

In addition to the free content, today also marks the release of the Slash DLC. This new playable character can be purchased and added to the roster starting now.

“While he might lack the speed of his friends, Slash more than makes up for it with incredible fortitude. You can body slam and roll through enemy ranks with ease, utilizing his unique knockback abilities to control the flow of combat. For those looking to optimize their build, Slash has a natural affinity for Water and Ooze powers, but don’t be afraid to experiment with other elements too! Plus, this DLC includes five brand-new Artifacts that will augment your Playstyle.”

Here is a full breakdown of all the new content that is arriving in the game today:

The King’s Gambit – The wait is finally over… introducing the infamous Rat King, who poses the ultimate threat to the Turtles and their brave allies. Capping off the main storyline arc, this intense and challenging run will push players’ reflexes and combat abilities to their absolute limit. In the midst of this chaos, players can also befriend an adorable new Home Lair Ally, Pepperoni.

– The wait is finally over… introducing the infamous Rat King, who poses the ultimate threat to the Turtles and their brave allies. Capping off the main storyline arc, this intense and challenging run will push players’ reflexes and combat abilities to their absolute limit. In the midst of this chaos, players can also befriend an adorable new Home Lair Ally, Pepperoni. Slash Playable Character DLC – The beloved, short-tempered turtle, Slash, has officially joined the playable character roster with massive claws and immense physical strength to destroy anyone standing in his way. He arrives with his signature Enraged mode, allowing him to temporarily move faster and deal devastating extra damage.

– The beloved, short-tempered turtle, Slash, has officially joined the playable character roster with massive claws and immense physical strength to destroy anyone standing in his way. He arrives with his signature Enraged mode, allowing him to temporarily move faster and deal devastating extra damage. Samurai Armor Pack – Players can channel their inner warrior with beautifully rendered outfits inspired by the iconic gear of the past. Each set is individually personalized for every one of the heroes on the half shell, allowing players to strike fear into the Foot Clan with style.

– Players can channel their inner warrior with beautifully rendered outfits inspired by the iconic gear of the past. Each set is individually personalized for every one of the heroes on the half shell, allowing players to strike fear into the Foot Clan with style. Platinum Bundle – This comprehensive package includes all paid content released to date alongside every free update. There’s never been a better time to dive into TMNT: Splintered Fate!

– This comprehensive package includes all paid content released to date alongside every free update. There’s never been a better time to dive into TMNT: Splintered Fate! …And More – Even with all this new content, it doesn’t stop there! Players can showcase their TMNT love with limited run t-shirts, prints and Pepperoni plushies. Pre-orders for the Switch 2 Legendary Edition, launching on October 27, are now available.

That should be everything players need to know as they jump back into the game to check out the latest additions. Be sure to check back soon for lots more Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles news and updates.

TMNT: Splintered Fate is available now on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC, and mobile devices.