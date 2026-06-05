Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin World Premiere Trailer

Years after its original reveal, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin is back at Summer Game Fest with another teaser.

Summer Game Fest The Last Ronin Trailer

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Comic book fans are likely very familiar with the story behind The Last Ronin and TMNT fans have been eagerly awaiting the video game adaptation of the iconic limited series.

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Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin took the stage at Summer Game Fest with an official announcement trailer. That said, the trailer revealed very little details about the game and didn’t provide any real look at gameplay footage. Unfortunately, fans are going to have to continue waiting to find out what this game will actually look and play like.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin is a AAA action-adventure game being developed by Platinum Games. Based on the popular comic book series, TMNT: The Last Ronin follows the last surviving Ninja Turtle as he embarks on a desperate mission for vengeance.

Be sure to check back soon for new news and updates on The Last Ronin and everything else happening at Summer Game Fest.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin does not currently have a confirmed release date.