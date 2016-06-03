Teens Cause Millions in Damage by Setting a Single Bag of Potato Chips on Fire

A bag of chips is at the center of a multimillion-dollar arson incident that occurred just days ago at a Longo’s Supermarket in Vaughan, Ontario.

According to reports, two Canadian teens, ages 14 and 15, entered the store around 7:30 PM on Sunday, May 29, lit a bag of potato chips on fire, and placed it back on the shelf before fleeing the scene.

The boys have since been apprehended for intentionally starting the fire. A representative from the York Regional Police told MUNCHIES that the two are facing charges of arson and “disregard for human life.”

Arguably, the catastrophe owes more than a little of its gusto to the salty snacks that fueled the fire.

Due to their mix of starch and oil, chips provide an almost perfectly combustible material for fires. Food and lifestyle blogs have pointed out on several occasions that your average sack of chips can actually be used as kindling in emergency situations.

Perhaps unknowingly, by placing the burning bag of chips back onto the shelf, the teens were feeding the small fire a frightening amount of greasy fuel.

One eyewitness, speaking to Global News, said that within a matter of seconds the fire and smoke had expanded dramatically—likely owing to bag after neighboring bag of chips acting as accelerants to the flames. The total damage is estimated to be in excess of $2 million.

The teens have since been released on bail, but are scheduled back in court on June 16. Their identities have been withheld due to the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

A representative from Longo’s declined to comment. There has not yet been any confirmation as to whether the chips used to start the fire were, in fact, Flamin’ Hot.