Teens on TikTok Are Using an Unexpected Device to Get High

Teens are getting high with the help of an unlikely tool. A new TikTok trend features young people getting high off nitrous oxide, which is also known as laughing gas, thanks to a culinary product.

Users are turning to a culinary product made by Galaxy Gas to get their high. The company produces whipped cream chargers, a stainless-steel cartridge that transforms ingredients into a whipped state. The cartridge dispenses nitrous oxide on its own if no other ingredient is present.

Videos by VICE

Galaxy Gas has spoken out against the off-label use of their product. Upon entering the company’s website, an alert pops up that reads in part, “By purchasing products containing nitrous oxide you expressly agree and warrant your possession and use shall be legally compliant and strictly limited to culinary food preparation as lawfully intended and for no other purpose… Intentional misuse or inhalation of contents is prohibited and poses a serious health hazard.”

In a statement to CNN, a company spokesperson echoed the brand’s view on the subject.

“Galaxy Gas products are for responsible culinary use only, and we are deeply concerned about the recent news reports and social media posts of individuals illegally misusing our products,” the spokesperson said. “Both our terms of use and conditions of sale strictly prohibit unlawful use, misuse or appeal to children.”

In light of the new trend, Galaxy Gas has paused all sales of its whipped cream chargers, the outlet reported.

Singer SZA has also spoken out about the newfound trend, specifically tweeting about its impact on Black kids.

“Sorry to be old n annoying but.. Is no one gonna talk about how galaxy gas came out of no where and is being MASS marketed to black children? the government is doing NOTHING ? .. since when are we selling whip its at the store ???? Somebody protect the children,” she wrote. “Something about the childlike designs and marketing is so spooky like .. stars and bright colors? you tryna entice the kids on purpose?”

The latest National Drug Strategy Household Survey found that the amount of people who had ever used inhalants grew 5.6 percent between 2022 and 2023. Nitrous oxide is among the two most common inhalants, according to the survey.

Teens aged 16 and 17 are the main users of nitrous oxide, The Well by Northwell reported. Abuse of the drug can lead to problems including lung damage, a B12 deficiency, and an increased risk of a stroke and/or heart attack.