Teens With Fart Spray Caused a Panic at a Local Carnival

Imagine you’re enjoying a cotton candy buzz at a beachside carnival. You’re taking in the sea air, and the smell of elephant ears, when suddenly, a crowd barrels toward you in a way that makes you run with them because you know there’s just got to be something horrific on the other side of that stampede.

But, instead of a terrorist attack or, like, a loose tiger, the source of panic is fart spray.

That’s what happened in Fairfield, Connecticut, after a group of kids managed to weaponize a classic middle school gag to send an entire carnival fleeing with nothing but a novelty bottle of synthetic fart.

Fart Spray Clears Out Beachside Carnival

According to Fairfield police, these agents of chaos unleashed a chemical assault (aka, prank fart spray) near the exit of the McKinley Carnival on Jennings Beach that resulted in absolute mayhem. People sprinted away, not knowing what was causing the stink but, I guess, assuming that whatever silently stunk up an outdoor event that badly must also be deadly.

The frenzy began with a few kids shrieking and running. It then spiraled into a chain reaction of confusion, fear, and sprinting to safety. Police were already on scene, providing the kind of security presence—until the air turned foul and the crowd turned feral.

When asked by a social media user if the pranksters would face any “repercussions,” the Fairfield Police Department kind of sidestepped it, instead saying that they were just happy that no one was hurt in the stampede.

The story is a fun story to read (and write about) in these dark times, but it does speak to how jumpy Americans are in the year 2025 when the mere whiff of an uber-powerful fart causes us to flee in terror at an imagined enemy. We’re all doing very well right now.