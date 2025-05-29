‘Teeto’ Is a Love Letter to 3D Platforming of Yesteryear, and Its Newest Demo Sealed the Deal for Me (Demo Impressions)

When I first saw Teeto, I was already in love with the game. The adorable aesthetic, combined with a platforming style reminiscent of my Nintendo GameCube days, was a winning combination. Seeing that a new demo had been released for this adorable little platformer, I had to jump in and see what was different. I went from “Cautiously optimistic” about this game to instantly knowing that it was a Day One purchase. It’s lovely in all the right regards and feels sublime to play. If you’ve been itching for those sixth-generation gaming vibes, look no further than Teeto.

I didn’t expect this To Have a ‘Flubber’-esque origin Story, but Here We Are

Right off the bat, Teeto is incredibly charming. I selected an outfit, making my adorable blue blob look like a banana, and entered the first level. Nory, a sentient bunny, was working hard in a lab to bring a new experiment to life. T33-TO, affectionately referred to as Teeto from this point forward, was born. I was given a small room to explore, giving me ample time to get to grips with how Teeto would control. Sharp and responsive, I was able to fly around this room like it was nobody’s business. Nory calls me back over, and it’s time to break out into the real world.

Teeto is half collectathon, half pure platforming. But it’s also 100% joy. The writing here is laugh-out-loud hilarious, with great voice acting done by native New Zealanders. Berries having existential crises, lazy birds who earn their keep, and a wise-cracking sidekick who isn’t afraid to be chatty. I feel back at home. Sprawling levels, including a surprise in the third stage of the demo that I won’t spoil here, feel great to explore and search. Searching for adorable Baby Michaels, alongside shiny Vionite pieces, is just as fun. Oh yeah, and you can absorb powers, much like Kirby.

There are three stages available to explore, each with a massive number of collectibles to find. Replayability is also here, especially for the third stage of the demo. I can guarantee you’re not going to get everything in one run on this one. Great to control, visually pleasing, and it runs fantastically on my rig. I can’t wait for the full release of Teeto at this point, and I know I’m bringing Katie along for the ride. Especially since the game fully supports co-op play.

This New Demo Made ‘Teeto’ Go From “Adorable” to “Must Play”

Eat Pant Games, affectionately named after one of my favorite memes, has been incredibly busy. As a team of only two, they’ve been putting in the work, and it shows. Teeto has been coming along incredibly well, with a brand-new camera system, updated visuals, and so much more. I would strongly suggest checking out the demo, especially if you grew up loving sixth-generation platformers like I did. It’s very Super Mario Sunshine and Jak and Daxter-coded.

More importantly, it’s a game devoted to the love of their family. That’s something I can completely get behind. The adorable Baby Michaels spread throughout the stages? Voiced by their babies. Even the titular Teeto is affectionately named for their child. It’s so wonderful to see a family working together to create such a beautiful piece of art.

Teeto is just pure joy on every front. Sure, the glider may take a little too long to open for my liking. But if that’s the only issue I took with my time during this demo? Then it’s a major success in my book. I’m very eager to see how the rest of Teeto will unwind once the game releases, but I know I’m jumping back into the demo whenever I need a chance to unwind and take in some lovely vibes.