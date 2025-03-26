‘Teeto’ Looks Like the Most Wholesome Platformer That My Wife and I Can Play Together This Year

Eat Pant. A simple phrase, but one that works like a sleeper phrase for me to wake up and smell the coffee. Something that instantly brought my eyes to Teeto, an adorable little 3D platformer that looks like it’s powered by smiles and happiness. A love letter to the developer’s daughter: I’m beyond excited to jump into this one whenever it releases. But if the demo has shown me anything, it’s that it’s an adventure worth waiting for.

Screenshot: Eat Pant Games

‘Teeto’ Looks Like Pure Happiness in a Platformer, and I’m ready for It

While I may have only discovered Teeto recently, it quickly shot up my “most anticipated games” list. Not only because it’s just an adorable and colorful world, but seeing that I can jump into this with my wife? I’m stoked beyond all words. It doesn’t matter if I’m playing House Flipper 2 or Medieval Dynasty; any game is more fun with her. Sure, she may not love playing Overcooked with me, as we both get a little violent during that game, but Teeto is the antithesis of games like that.

It’s a world of pure joy. As the titular Teeto, I can absorb different objects and take on their properties. Using these new powers, my wife and I will need to work our way through colorful levels. But, what makes Teeto more exciting to my wife, at least, is the fact that we can play dress-up with these adorable little guys. I’m excited about collecting all of the Baby Michaels spread through each of the stages, but I guess that’s where our priorities lie.

I would strongly suggest checking out the Teeto demo, if you haven’t already. It’s one of those games that may have flown under your radar, much like it did for me. But now that I’ve discovered it? I need to tell the world about my new favorite platforming icon. Teeto harkens back to the classics that I grew up with. And now that I have a faithful sidekick to bring along for the ride? I’m going to make sure that this is one to remember. While there is currently no release window for Teeto, I’ll be there on day one to support my new blue buddy.