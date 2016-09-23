Tegan and Sara on LGBTQ Activism, Learning to Say No, and Loving the Crap Out of Drake

In this second episode of Q&As w/ KTB, Noisey editor Kim Taylor Bennett flew out to LA to meet the Canadian twins. The jumping off point was their new, glossy pop record, Love You to Death, but conversation soon swerved through everything from crushing on Rihanna, to the wonders of wine, to being unabashed about crushing on Rihanna. The pair were also frank about the obstacles they’ve encountered over the course of their 17-year-career—sexist, homophobic and otherwise—and how these experiences have shaped their outlook and their activism. Tegan and Sara are currently on tour throughout the States. Catch them live here​ and watch below.