Tegan and Sara Made a Pride Playlist That We All Need to Hear

We’re in the thick of celebrating Pride Month. However, festivities have been met with tragedy south of the border. With the Orlando shooting at a gay nightclub on June 12, many communities, both gay and not, have been rocked by sadness and sheer shock at the loss of 49 lives. In the aftermath of that vile act people have come together for continued support and love of LGBTQ communities.

For the last week of Pride, folk-gone-stadium-pop Canadian duo Tegan and Sara have crafted a playlist to get us pumped up for a last hurrah of rainbow-colored and streamer-fueled shenanigans. Tegan and Sara have brought us some of the most heart-wrenching and relatable (and super danceable) love songs before and after their foray into the pop world. The sisters are ardent advocates of their community and were outspoken after Orlando about the need for continued support of LGBTQ people. So cue up this playlist and celebrate the beautiful offerings of Pride and dance literally everything off.

