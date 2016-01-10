Teklife To Launch Eponymous Label of Digital (And Possibly Vinyl) Releases

Hot off the heels from a successful collaboration with Hyperdub, the dance and production crew Teklife have announced TEKLIFE Recordings.

As Tiny Mix Tapes points out, the inaugural release will be a 15-track digital compilation that will include “DJ Rashad – DJ Spinn – DJ Earl – DJ TAYE – TASO – and pretty much everybody from the crew. The predicted release date is November 2015.”

The distant release date is not without reason. The Teklife crew are assessing interest in a vinyl release, but have are reaching out to it’s fans: “we first need to get an idea of how much interest there will be in a vinyl release.”

Teklife have launched a survey page on their website where you can “register your interest.” If released, the vinyl will be in limited supply. First come, first serve.



Watch DJ Spinn’s “Dubby” below: