We Measured the Temperature and Humidity On Some of London’s Busiest Tube Lines

It is clearly very hot. The kind of hot where you look out the window and see the sun shining and the smiling people in their sunglasses and their jorts, and you think it might be nice to join them, and then you step outside and immediately lose all the water in your body via every single pore you possess. The kind of hot where you do everything in your power to avoid taking the tube, a subterranean metal box 100 feet from anything resembling a breeze.

How hot does it actually get in those metal boxes, you might be wondering. Good news: yesterday, photographer Luis Kramer took a thermometer onto a bunch of the busiest lines to measure the temperature and humidity, to let you know which ones to swerve. For those of you who aren’t up on your atmospheric water vapour knowledge, anything above 55% humidity is where it starts to get really unpleasant.

THE CENTRAL LINE: 34.2 DEGREES, 52% HUMIDITY

VICTORIA LINE: 32.4 DEGREES, 57% HUMIDITY

PICCADILLY LINE: 31.4 DEGREES, 57% HUMIDITY

NORTHERN LINE: 32.4 DEGREES, 54% HUMIDITY

HAMMERSMITH AND CITY LINE: 33.7 DEGREES, 56% HUMIDITY

BAKERLOO LINE: 33 DEGREES, 64% HUMIDITY

Now, time to reveal the winners of the most cursed tube lines in London:

For temperature: The Central line! Obviously!

For humidity: The Bakerloo line! Which looks absolutely foul!

@kramerdoingbits