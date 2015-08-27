Ten Surprising Things We Learned from Jack Ü and Bieber’s ‘New York Times’ Vid

Yesterday, the New York Times released a newfangled video feature with Skrillex, Diplo, and Justin Bieber discussing the production of their hit single “Where Are Ü Now.” The intimately-shot interviews offer some insight on the trio, alongside previously unknown nuggets about how the track came about. Here are the most important bits of information that we’ve gleaned from the video:

10. Skrillex Programs Drums with His Laptop Keyboard

You can keep your expensive sounds. All Sonny needs to make hits is MS_DOS, SkiFree, and a copy of Mavis Beacon Teaches Typing.

9. The Dolphin Sounds are Actually Bieber Singing

Is it a flute? Is it a recorder? Is it a dolphin? None of the above. The song’s garbled hook is actually Bieber’s vocals all warped and screwed-with.

8. Biebs Wasn’t So Hot on Skriplo’s Weirdness (At First)

“I was like ‘Diplo…Skrillex? Uh…I don’t really know if that’s where I wanna go,’” says Bieber about his reaction when he heard the track’s first few takes. “And they did, and I was like ‘Oh my gosh. This is blowing my mind.’”



7. The Only Thing Dirty About Skrillex Are His Bass Drops

Sonny begins the vid by vigorously wiping down the inner hinge of his Macbook. So that’s how he gets his mix-downs so clean.

6. BREAKING: Deadmau5 Is Mad

At one point, Bieber remarks that the track used “expensive-sounding sounds.” A pop singer making offhand comments about slick productions evidently pissed the hell out of Deadmau5, who unleashed a series of sarcastic tweets—including making this little diagram. It’s cute that you’re mad again, Deadmau5, but who cares about what Bieber thinks of the production? He’s literally just the vocalist.

5. Skrillex Is Full of Knowledge Bombs

Pretty much everything Skrillex says in the vid is some heady insight into the production process and state of electronic music, but this was (an abridged version of) our fave: “It’s cool that we’re still in an era where people think that people have no talent if they make computer music. I think that’s awesome. That shows how young it still is, and how relevant it’s gonna be for a long time. It’s so rebellious in a lot of ways.”

4. Bieber Might Have Repressed Memories of a Teddy Bear Assault

“It was super weird for me at first. I was like, ‘This is wrong, Pooh Bear.’ And he was like, ‘No…This is right….It’s wrong-right.’ I just had to get used to it.”

3. Dips Talks about Bieber Like a Proud Uncle

“He’d never been to a club as, like, a real person….He’d never seen adult fans screaming for him. A lot of times, it’s the sixteen year olds, little kids, but adults kind of disregard him. Using his voice in the record was part of the magic of the record. Whether you love him or not, he’s a polarizing figure.” Presumably cut from the video is Diplo saying “….And then I took him to Thailand and showed him how to be a man.”



2. The Times Has a Very Eager Graphics Department





But seriously, what is up with those bubbles?





1. Skrillex Has Upgraded His Skateboard for a Hoverboard

Where are ü now? You’re in the future.