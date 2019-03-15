Ten Thousand Kids Protested Climate Change in London

Today, kids across the world once again went on school strike to protest government inaction over climate change. Under the banner of Fridays for Future, over 2,000 demonstrations were held, with children skipping school from India to Italy, Australia to Austria, following the lead of 16-year-old Greta Thunberg, who has been protesting outside Sweden’s parliament every Friday since August of 2018.

In London, an estimated 10,000 people gathered in Parliament Square, Whitehall and the Mall. While Education Secretary Damien Hinds criticised the protest as wasting lesson time, Environment Secretary Michael Gove praised the demonstrators, saying in a video message: “Collective action of the kind you’re championing can make a difference, and a profound one. Together, we can beat climate change.”

Jake Lewis went down to photograph the crowds.