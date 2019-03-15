VICE
Ten Thousand Kids Protested Climate Change in London

fridays for future
Today, kids across the world once again went on school strike to protest government inaction over climate change. Under the banner of Fridays for Future, over 2,000 demonstrations were held, with children skipping school from India to Italy, Australia to Austria, following the lead of 16-year-old Greta Thunberg, who has been protesting outside Sweden’s parliament every Friday since August of 2018.

In London, an estimated 10,000 people gathered in Parliament Square, Whitehall and the Mall. While Education Secretary Damien Hinds criticised the protest as wasting lesson time, Environment Secretary Michael Gove praised the demonstrators, saying in a video message: “Collective action of the kind you’re championing can make a difference, and a profound one. Together, we can beat climate change.”

Jake Lewis went down to photograph the crowds.

1552665899506-_MG_6447
1552665956202-_MG_6462
1552665981086-_MG_6491
1552666007920-_MG_6518
1552666023216-_MG_6592
1552666050187-_MG_6624
1552666065394-_MG_6641
1552666087681-_MG_6670
1552666103458-_MG_6690
1552666122397-_MG_6721
1552666355682-_MG_6834
1552666391241-_MG_6913-2
1552666417894-_MG_6934
