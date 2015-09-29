Ten Walls Issues Apology for Infamous Rant, Doesn’t Consider Himself an Actual Homophobe

Lithuanian producer Ten Walls, last seen being chased from the internet by a baying mob of DJs, producers, and electronic music fans after an outrageous, bizarre, and horrifically offensive homophobic rant has issued an official apology. The original Facebook post, which compared homosexuals to animals amongst other things, was swiftly deleted and the producer, real name Marijus Adomaitis did attempt a brief apology at the time, but this is the first lengthy statement he has issued on the incident since it took place in June.

As apologies go, file this one firmly under “I don’t know what came over me”, as opposed to an acknowledgement of anything more deep-rooted. Adomaitis writes that his “action was completely out of character and done at a particularly angry and stressful time in [his] life”. Strangely he also attempts to clarify his true feelings towards the LGBT community, stating “the content of my post is not a true reflection of my feelings” and how “I was labeled homophobic and I am not and never have considered myself to be this way”. Maybe this is true, but considering the specific and extreme conviction of the original post it is hard to see how the sentiments expressed were those of someone who was simply stressed.

Stranger still, it appears that in a search for atonement, Adomaitis is now involved in an electronic opera entitled Carmen that will promote an anti-homophobia message. The full transcript of his statement is below.

“I’m Marijus Adomaitis aka Ten Walls. Earlier this year I posted comments on my Facebook page, that I deeply regret. My post was linked to homophobia and was very offensive. I am ashamed to have hurt so many people: my family, my country, my colleagues, my friends, the Global LGBT community and many others. Since then I have taken time out to reflect on what I did and work out a way of apologizing that expresses how sorry I am.



I am saddened by my own behavior and the impact of my actions on others. I offended a lot of people, was the cause of horrible debates, wrecked both my own and the confidence of others and ruined the plans for many people I was working with. Understandably, I was labeled homophobic and I am not and never have considered myself to be this way. I have to tell you that my action was completely out of character and done at a particularly angry and stressful time in my life. This is not an excuse, but I would like you to know that the content of my post is not a true reflection of my feelings. For many years I have been happily working and collaborating with people from different cultures, religious and sexual attitudes. I have always respected everyone.

My post made no sense, even to me. I’m a musician. My music is for everyone in this world. I always try to unite people to promote respect, equality and tolerance, love and peace. It is my priority as a music maker, in music there is no space for discrimination. It is my intention to do something in my home country of Lithuania, to support LGBT groups and educate others on acceptance and tolerance. I am now part of a group of people who have created an electronic opera ‘Carmen’ with a strong message of this. I hope my involvement in this project will be the first step to educating others in my home country that homophobia is simply not acceptable and that everyone should be free to live the life they choose.

I am sorry for what I have done. I am sorry I let myself down. I hope you can forgive me and that one day through my actions and future behaviour, I will once again be accepted for my music.

Sincerely Yours,

Marijus / Ten Walls”

