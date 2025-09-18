Tencent Claps Back at Horizon Zero Dawn Lawsuit

I had totally forgotten that Sony was taking Tencent to court behind Light of Motiram. And I wrote about the situation twice.

Part of that comes down to it looking pretty cut and dry on my part. Sure, I found the story interesting, but not to the extent that I kept a close eye on all things related to it. Well, maybe I should have. Because the next step just got wilder.

Tencent is fighting back

As spotted and reported by The Game Post, Tencent has filed its own motion to dismiss the case entirely.

“At bottom, Sony’s effort is not aimed at fighting off piracy, plagiarism, or any genuine threat to intellectual property. It is an improper attempt to fence off a well-trodden corner of popular culture and declare it Sony’s exclusive domain.”

Hey man. Lawyers are funny. I mean, they got to do their job and all, but wow. The argument appears to be based on the belief that Sony is claiming Horizon is wholly original and that there has been “no fictional world created before [or] since.”

Now obviously that’s not true. But are we really going through with this? This is like when you get in an argument with your significant other and they lay out everything you did wrong, but you focus on the one thing they got slightly incorrect.

I mean that game, at first glance, is a diet Horizon. I feel like that’s the part people are actually focused on. And why some of those marketing materials had to change on storefronts. But hey, if you can run a great play action fake and get the linebackers to bite.

More power to you. I mean I can’t believe I’m sitting here defending Sony on this but come on. You know what they meant. And we all saw it.