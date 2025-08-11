Tencent Tweaks Light of Motiram Marketing Following Sony Lawsuit

Well, that didn’t take long.

Just last month, Sony threw down a lawsuit aimed at Tencent for Light of Motiram, a game that looks suspiciously like PlayStation’s open-world classic, Horizon: Zero Dawn. Now, the Steam page for Light of Motiram looks different.

Coincidence? I think not.

Let’s Be Honest, light of motiram still looks like horizon

Gone are the images of a Bizzaro Aloy. Well, except for one behind-the-back shot that still evokes the character.

But for the most part, all the marketing material for Light of Motiram has been changed to make the game look just different enough that someone with no knowledge of this story wouldn’t know what’s going on. Even the description is different.

“Make smart use of everything around you to stay alive and face off against formidable bosses. Every step is fraught with danger and requires courage. Only by overcoming the challenges of survival can you carve out a place for yourself in this unforgiving land.”

There are still some areas of the description further down the page that invoke Horizon if you know the game. But for the most part, a serious effort was made to be as vague as possible. There is co-op and crossplay, though. I guess that’s one way to stick it to Sony, not giving us that Horizon multiplayer game. But come on, it’s just too close.

I mean, there are some profound similarities between the two games. In the lawsuit, Sony claims that “it declined an offer from Tencent to collaborate on a new ‘Horizon’ game last year.”

With Tencent having the release date changed to Q4 2027, it would seem that the lawsuit has some merit. We’ll see if the game ever comes out. But I would imagine some significant changes will need to be made to avoid any issues.