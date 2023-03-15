VICE
Tender Moments at Golden Plains XV

The 15th Golden Plains festival at the Meredith Supernatural Amphitheatre in Victoria was unforgettable. Local and international artists lifted the crowd at the singular stage to soaring euphoria and pulled us into the mushiest cuddle puddles, over and over. Hugs, kisses, tears, closed-eyed joy — VICE was there to capture it all, on film, to last as long as the memories.

Nolsey’s Long Blink

One of the many traditions embedded in the decades-long festival on the Nolan family farm is the way it officially kicks off. Following the Smoking Ceremony and Welcome to Country, the Golden Plains and Meredith co-founder Chris Nolan and members of his family emerged on stage to rapturous applause.

Nolan, who suffered multi-organ collapse in 1997, six years after the first Meredith festival, mostly communicates through blinks and facial expressions today.

With a long blink and beaming grin, the 2023 festival was open. Tears already.

Unfortunately my camera couldn’t quite handle the blindingly golden sunset at Inspiration Point on the first night but, to be fair, most of us could hardly believe our eyes anyway.

Night one elation.
Affection everywhere.

Day 2, early afternoon: Cuddle puddle hour.

Looking sharp and cosy.
SOMEONE WAS HANDING OUT COSMOS!!!

Then came one of the sweetest, tenderest, most joyous performances the sup’ has seen in a while: Soichi Terada. Not a dry eye in the house.

Soichi Terada took us to heaven.
This Golden Plains and Meredith legend was there for every minute of it, resting on the front barrier and striking up conversations with whoever arrived next door.
A sealed note passed all the way from the back to the front. Did it get to her?
A gentle touch.
How to make it to sunrise.

Monday, Labour Day, the festival’s over and everyone needed to pack up and get the fuck out of there. Feeling tender, not in a good way, but full to the brim with love. Thank you, Aunty.

Farewell Golden Plains.
PS. Don’t forget to go on the ferris wheel.

Aleksandra Bliszczyk is a Senior Reporter for VICE Australia. You can follow her on Instagram here, or on Twitter here.

