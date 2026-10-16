‘Tenebris Somnia’ Turns a Nightmare About an Ex Into a Survival Horror Story

For anyone looking for a survival horror game that blends pixel art with live-action cutscenes, Tenebris Somnia is the answer. This new psychological horror game from publisher New Blood Interactive asks a chilling question: “What if they aren’t just nightmares?”

Everyone wakes from a bad dream with their heart still pounding, breath short, and nerves tingling with fear. Then reality sets in, and the terror dissipates. Maybe that’s what Julia, the main character of Tenebris Somnia, expects when she wakes up from a vivid nightmare in which monsters attack her ex-boyfriend.

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Still, she can’t shake it, so she visits his apartment, hoping to put her mind at ease. What she finds does anything but comfort her. Soon after arriving, Julia finds herself up against one terrifying creature after another.

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Puzzles, retro style, and an Argentine film crew come together to create Tenebris Somnia

Tenebris Somnia combines classic survival horror elements like puzzle-solving, weapon wielding, and item combination to progress. It even offers retro gameplay, with Julia’s world rendered in 2D pixel art. And, of course, at certain points, the game throws players into cutscenes that advance the story, reveal clues, and offer a different perspective on the characters.

In Tenebris Somnia, these cutscenes aren’t rendered in the same 2D art as the game itself. Instead, Julia, the monsters, and other characters are pulled into a live-action world. A film crew in Argentina created the cutscenes, with developer Andrés Borghi also serving as writer, editor, and director of the live-action scenes. Clara Kovacic stars as Julia; the cast also includes Pedro Merlo as ex-boyfriend Iván, Maria Eugenia Rigon as Vitria, and Andrés himself as a character called Obscuratus.

The crew behind Tenebris Somnia draws on classics like Silent Hill, Resident Evil, and Clock Tower. With their mix of survival horror, compelling storylines, and a frightening atmosphere, these games give players something exciting to sink their teeth into.

Tenebris Somnia has been long in the making. With the idea first conceived in 2022 and a demo released on Steam in 2023, gamers who want a mix of old-school survival horror and modern cinematics have been waiting for the official release date. The full game will be out on October 16, and players who want to solve the mysteries of Julia’s nightmarish world can dive in.

At launch, Tenebris Somnia will be available on Steam (including Steam Deck) and all major consoles, including Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch.