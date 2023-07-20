I Tried the Tenga Spinner, a $25 Male Sex Toy That’s Gone Mainstream

Male sex toys—the ones you’re supposed to enter, not be entered by—seem to still be strangely taboo, even in today’s relatively sexually open-minded society. While it’s almost taken for granted that a woman might own a vibrator or dildo, owning a stroker or a more elaborate, involved toy as a man feels a little less accepted. Never mind owning a full-size sex doll; many reviews I’ve read of these revolve around the logistics of hiding a toy that is five feet tall and weighs a hundred pounds—not the type of thing most men would feel comfortable keeping casually next to their bed.

But I think some of that is changing, and I suppose I will be in the vanguard of those leading the charge for progress. After all, why shouldn’t the boys have a little fun as well? Strangely enough, some of the most incredulous reactions I’ve gotten upon revealing that I own a male sex toy (or two) are from my guy friends. There is a preponderance of the attitude of “What’s wrong with using your hand?” Well I say, gentlemen, why don’t we evolve, and get out of the fucking Stone Age?

Which brings me to one of the most popular stroker toys of today: the Tenga Spinner. Stigma notwithstanding, this one seems to have come close to breaking into the mainstream. It has a modern, visually appealing design (sort of an 80s vibe) cheerful branding, nearly 5,900 reviews on Amazon, and a solid 4.1-out-of-five-star average rating. Oh, and before you ask: The name “Spinner” is derived from its internal coil, which creates a “spinning” effect as you use it.

The practical description is that it’s sort of like, well, a soft-textured Slinky inside a silicone sleeve. (It’s not actually silicone, which is generally reserved for the higher-end, more expensive products. The product description calls it “soft plastic” which usually means TPE, or thermoplastic elastomer—but it’s very similar in texture to actual silicone. It’s also not an actual Slinky, obviously.)

When you move it up and down, as you are wont to do, the spring inside the sleeve twists gently around you, creating a sensation that may be familiar or may be entirely new, but above all is remarkably pleasurable and effective. Or, as the product description says, the “internal geometric texture spirals around the penis to intensify sensation.” The spring also creates an internal structure within the device that provides a firmer “grip” than a typical stroker, without being too restrictive (although I wouldn’t recommend squeezing it too tightly).

The good stuff

Whoever was the first person to incorporate a gentle twisting motion into male pleasure products was really onto something, and this toy rocks in that respect. It’s really an elegant design, almost like a simple machine you might learn about in physics class, and I like to imagine the designer having had a eureka moment when developing it. Not while I’m using it, of course…well, maybe! Who knows. Anyway, it performs a very satisfying almost automation-style rhythm without the necessity of an internal motor or power source.

At $30, it’s well-priced for what it delivers. After all, who can put a price on a blowjob? (OK, probably a lot of people can.) Tenga’s other strokers range in size from much larger to much smaller and, depending on what features you value, can be much more expensive; the Spinner rates as a solid option (well, a little squishy) for a modest budget. It’s also quite durable and has a form factor that allows for easy stowing in a drawer—or suitcase, for the randy traveler. (I think I had a few of his albums.)

What’s tricky

It’s easy enough to clean, although easiest when using a higher-pressure faucet to rinse out. However, drying can be an issue, as is the case with most closed-end toys; what you save in mess from not ejaculating into midair, you make up for in cleanup later. The interior won’t really air-dry on its own, so after cleaning (which should be performed following each performance), you will need to run a paper towel into it or, I don’t know, I guess a hair dryer on the cool setting might work (but don’t quote me on that). Otherwise, you will end up with standing water in there and things could become unfresh, although a few brands offer renewing powder as a remedy, and again, this is an issue with every brand or model of toy that isn’t open on both ends.

It’s a little difficult to get it back into its plastic case after use and drying—imagine trying to put a jiggly rubber thing into a rigid plastic thing that is not much larger than it in circumference—but I didn’t end up using the case much and it’s not that big a deal.

Finally, some reviewers complain that they can’t fit themselves all the way inside it, but I’ve found that to be the case with almost every stroker-style toy I’ve read reviews for, and try never to take it too personally.

TL;DR

The Tenga Spinner is a great example of something I wish I had had access to when I was discovering my own sexuality. It’s an option that’s far better than your hand, but not so involved that you’re going to need to get it its own room. It feels great, is durable, and is pretty inexpensive. If you can spare 30 bucks and want an upgraded stroking experience, get it, you won’t regret it. Oh, and don’t worry: Your hand will still be there.

The Tenga Spinner is available at Lovehoney and Amazon.

