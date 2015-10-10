Tennessee Kicks Ridiculous Punt to Half-Yard Mark, Comes Back to Beat UGA

This is a punt for the ages. What a weird sentence that was! Anyway, Tennessee basically salted the game against Georgia—preserving a 21-point comeback—with this outrageous 56-yard punt. It bounced once on the six-yard line, then again one the one-yard line, and then it took a hard left turn at the half-yard mark and went out of bounds. The result pinned Georgia as far back as possible, forcing the Bulldogs to drive 99.5 yards in 1:48 to tie the game. They tried their hardest—and obviously it was difficult playing most of the game without Nick Chubb—but they ultimately came up short.

Making things worse, not two minutes before the punt, Reggie Davis dropped a surefire game-tying touchdown pass from Greyson Lambert. It’s pretty tough to make a better throw than this: under pressure, on the run, time running out, and…it bounced off his arms. Damn. Davis basically just whiffed on it, which is amazing and sad.

