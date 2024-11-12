Tennis Analyst Suspended Over ‘Inappropriate’ Hot Mic Comment About Barbora Krejčíková

Words have consequences, even when you think nobody is listening.

Tennis commentator Jon Wertheim, who’s been with The Tennis Channel since 2012, was not expecting his comments to go live on-air. He was caught on camera making an insulting remark about Barbora Krejčíková’s forehead.

Shortly after, the network suspended him, citing that the company “holds its employees to a standard of respectfulness for others at all times, a standard that was not met in this moment.”

You’ll be shocked to learn that Wertheim attempted to explain his side, even though there’s nothing to explain. He made an unnecessary, tactless comment that got him in hot water.

Wertheim, who also works for Sports Illustrated and 60 Minutes, claims he jumped into the segment on Zoom, was shown a photo of a player in which it “showed her at an angle that exaggerated her forehead.” So he said something he shouldn’t have. “Though this was a private rehearsal, this exchange inadvertently, and without context, made it to live air.”

Wertheim admitted he’s “not the victim” at the end of his public statement, eventually saying he takes accountability and apologized for what he said. He added that he reached out to Krejčíková personally, as well.

Krejčíková, who is currently the 10th ranked player in the world out of the Czech Republic, also responded on X. She called it “disappointing to see this type of unprofessional commentary.”

“This isn’t the first time something like this is happening in sports world,” her post continued. “I’ve often chosen not to speak up, but I believe it’s time to address the need for respect and professionalism in sports media.”

It’s truly unfortunate that Krejčíková had to deal with this and from the sounds of it, has had to deal with nonsensical stuff like this before.