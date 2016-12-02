Tennis Announce Their Fourth LP, ‘Yours Conditionally,’ Plus Here’s “In the Morning I’ll Be Better”

We’re stoked to announce that Tennis—that’s Denver based duo Alaina Moore and Patrick Riley—will be releasing their fourth album, Yours Conditionally, on March 10th via Mutually Detrimental. Six years ago they dropped Cape Dory, an album which documented their romantical, sailing sojourn, but in the interim, Alaina admits the waters got a little choppy, noting, “Just as Tennis cohered into realness, our connection to it dissolved. Years of touring had made me a taught nerve, our writing forced and unproductive. We needed to revisit our past to salvage the present.”

And so the married pair set sail again, in search of inspiration, heading south from San Diego for the Cape of San Lucas, 10 days along the coast of Baja, and onwards to the Sea of Cortez, where they set up a domestic haven-cum-creative hub for four months. Yours Conditionally focuses, as Tennis are wont to do, on romantic relations, but this time Alaina found herself at a crossroads where more questions bloomed than answers were served. For instance, how does romantic, devotional love co-exist with her feminism? (Does anyone have the answer?! And if so can they let us know!) She found herself considering: “How much am I willing to belong to the ones I love? How much am I wiling to belong to an audience that I don’t know but need? How much am I willing to belong to you? I only know that I am yours conditionally.”

Below is the premiere of Tennis’ first single, “In the Morning I’ll Be Better,” and the accompanying video. It’s gloriously, perfectly, very Tennis. The treatment of Alaina’s cushiony, layered vocals, the 70s sparkle that’s evident in the music, sure, but also the visuals.

LOOK AT PATRICK IN THAT SPANGLED SHIRT FERGADSAKE! BRAVO!

“I don’t know why songs take me so long to finish,” explains Alaina. “I am not a song-a-day person. This one took almost a year for no reason really. I had written this gospel-like chord progression but everything I tried to do with it sounded predictable so I threw it out. Patrick found it months later buried in a folder of forgotten demos and immediately wrote this frantic, way over the top drum beat. That solved the song for both of us. Lyrics were the final obstacle. I didn’t finish them until four months later while we were sailing. Patrick was coping with the serious illness of a loved-one, and I found myself trying to comfort him. The impulse worked its way into the song, ‘I’ll write your cares away that I might spare you pain… I’ll hide you from the world until we’re forgotten.’ Faced with losing a loved one, while we ourselves were at risk on the ocean, made us strangely somber yet optimistic. We felt the precariousness of our lives and said to it: in the morning I’ll be better.”

Watch below. Tennis, it’s lovely to have you back.