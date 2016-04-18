Tennis Ballboy Crashes Face-First into Wall Like a Champ

This ballboy deserves a damn medal. Not only did he completely eat it and plant his face right into the wall during a match between Teymuraz Gabashvili and Nicolás Almagro at the Barcelona Open, but he played it off like it never happened in the first place.

The perils of being a ballboy in Barcelona. Ouch!pic.twitter.com/dCa3dmuW6o

— Stroppa Del (@stroppadel) April 18, 2016

The kid caused enough of a commotion sliding around on the clay, and depositing his face into corporate branding, that it interrupted Almagro’s service routine. But by the time he turned around to see what was going on, the kid was fully upright and looking, first, directly at the Spaniard, and then directly at the ground. When Almagro returned to his serve, the kid flashed a brief smile, which is really the only way to handle these things.