Listen to the Debut Album from Chicago Pop Punks, Tens

Tens realize they’re not reinventing the wheel with their debut album. But that doesn’t mean they can’t have fun spinning it, right? The band has been kicking around Chicago since 2013 and has amassed these 11 songs over that time. There’s no overarching theme to them, there’s no concept; it’s just energetic and fun pop punk, the way The Lord intended as laid forth in The Bible. The band features Mike Petruccelli, one of Chicago’s busiest musicians, who also plays in the band Rapids, and released a solo album earlier this year.

The three-piece will be playing Fest this year, naturally, so you’ve got five months to learn these songs and if you want to shout ‘em back, all drunk-like. They’ve also got a couple of local shows coming up (dates below) if you’re in their neck of the Midwest. The album is out on June 10 and you can pre-order it here. Stream the entire thing below and high-five your pals.

June 10 – Chicago, IL at Auxiliary Art Centre (Release Show) w/ Big Night In, Mecha Shiva and Otto Mann

June 11 – Chicago, IL at Saki Records w/ The Cellphones and Dog & Wolf