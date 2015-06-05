Tensnake’s Guide to Hamburg

You probably know Marco Niemersk better as Tensnake, aka the guy behind 2010’s ultimate summer anthem, “Coma Cat”.The German discomaniac’s catalogue goes deeper than that though. He’s released his own material on the likes of Permanent Vacation, Endless Flight and Defected, remixed everyone from Swedish italo disco star Sally Shapiro to Aloe Blacc. Hell, he even managed to snag renaissance man Nile Rodgers to play on a few tracks featured on the 2014 Tensnake album Glow.

Tensnake’s back, and Niemersk’s new single “Keep on Talking”, released next week on his own True Romance imprint, is a thudding slice of 90s-tinged house classicism that’s probably going to soundtrack a tonne of wild nights out over the course of the coming months.

We wanted to get to know the Hamburger a little better so what better way than getting him to talk about home?

Of his home town, Niemersk had this to say. “Hamburg is the city I was born and grew up in. Even though I travel all around the world and spend most of my time somewhere else, I love to come back here. There is something special about this city, which is hard to explain and no other city in Germany has to offer.”

We gave him a bit of a prod and basically got him to arrange us the best weekend in Hamburg imaginable. Now we just need money for flights and a hotel…

THE BEST WAY TO SPEND TEN EURO

You cannot visit Hamburg without having a Fischbrötchen. The best are still available at the Landungsbrücken down at the harbour. Unfortunately this is also a very touristy area, so prices are quite high. But still I’d say spending 10 Euros on a decent herring on bread and one or two cold beers is a good way to start your Hamburg visit.

THE BEST PLACE TO SINK SIX PINTS

One of my favourite bars in Hamburg is the Daniela Bar. While the whole area around this bar has changed completely in the last 15 years, this is still the place to have a drink or two without feeling the hectic nature of the busy Schanzenviertel. I would suggest to drink the first three pints slowly here and later at night head over to Korallbar in St.Pauli to drink the other three. Or five.

THE BEST PLACE TO DANCE THE NIGHT AWAY

You can’t do wrong with heading over to the famous Golden Pudel. You will get to see all kinds of international and local DJs playing every kind of music. Other places worth a dance would be the Golem, Kraniche and Solomun’s former Ego club, which is now run by H.O.S.H and is called Villa Nova.

THE BEST PLACE TO SOAK YOURSELF IN CULTURE AFTER DANCING THE NIGHT AWAY

Hamburg has a decent amount of galleries and museums. Luckily they’re are all pretty close to each other in walking distance around the central station area. Some of the smaller galleries worth a visit are in the harbour area or on St. Pauli. If you like to go to the movies try out the Savoy Kino in St Georg. It is one of the few cinemas showing the original (undubbed) version of films and the seats are incredibly comfortable.

THE BEST PLACE FOR AN OUT OF THE WAY WANDER

About 20 car minutes south of Hamburg you can explore a very unique spot called the Fischbeker Heide. I love going there for a long walks. While this is still very close to the city, it feels like you are in a different country. Everything feels different here, the light, the fauna, everything. Usually it’s not too busy here and you can relax — away from the city.

THE BEST PLACE TO BUY RECORDS

Everyone I know likes to go to Smallville!

"Keep on Talking" is released via True Romance on June 8.



