The National Geographic x Tentree Collab Is an Earthy Gorpcore Collection

You know how you’re a hot, busy person, and you’d love to plant a small grove of trees every time you buy a T-shirt, but you just don’t have the time? Same. Thankfully, the days of our sad, non-arboreal existence are over, since Tentree just launched a new collab with National Geographic, and for every piece of sick, sustainably made apparel you buy, Tentree plants—you guessed it—10 trees.

Seriously: Every time you purchase an item—any item, not just from this collab—Tentree plants 10 trees (it’s in the name). The brand makes “Earth-First essentials” using “the most sustainable materials in the world,” and its mission is to make big change accessible to everybody and show the lasting impact that one small choice can have. By partnering with charitable organizations across the world, the eco-conscious company has planted a staggering 73,334,342 trees to date, and those trees have removed millions of metric tons of CO2 from the atmosphere, as well as “lifted entire communities out of poverty and reforested over 5,000 hectares of land,” equal to 12,000 football fields, according to the site.



The good folks at Tentree aren’t done helping the planet, though. In fact, they’re on a mission to plant a billion trees by 2030—a lofty goal, but one you can help them realize by copping some of the new, ethically made merch. We’re talking about sweet printed T-shirts, sweatshirts, shorts, sweatpants, and more, all made under safe working conditions with sustainable, eco-friendly materials.

“Earth-First is our commitment to making choices in a world where the planet and its people come first, always,” the company’s website reads. “We plant trees because it’s one of the best ways to create a more sustainable future… We’re constantly looking at innovative ways to make apparel with the smallest possible footprint and create more circular supply chains.” For example, making a Tentree sweatshirt uses around 75% less water than the average sweatshirt that might be hanging in your closet (or in the clothes heap that’s on the chair in your bedroom).

So, by snagging some of this limited-edition gear, you’ll be a) planting trees and helping the Earth, b) adding some dope new pieces to your spring wardrobe, and c) supporting National Geographic and the crucial work it does by bringing the natural beauty of our planet into homes around the world and spreading awareness about climate issues and conservation. It’s a win-win-win—so start shopping, and start planting.

