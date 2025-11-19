Terminal Mind’s Forgotten Late-70s Album Proved That Punk Has Always Been Political

Terminal Mind formed in Austin, Texas, in 1978 as part of the first wave of U.S. punk rock. It’s fair to say they were instrumental in shaping the Austin scene, even though they were only active until 1981. Their presence was still influential even if they had a brief and not very fortuitous career. Forty years later, in 2018, their only album would finally be unleashed into the world, and Terminal Mind would become known beyond Austin.

In their short career, Terminal Mind created an EP that has been out of print for years. They also contributed to the 1979 Live at Raul’s compilation and recorded several unreleased tracks. It wasn’t until 2018 that their only LP, Recordings, was released. The record compiled all of their known works, from demos to live recordings, and everything in between.

Videos by VICE

To hear frontman Steve Marsh tell it, Terminal Mind created music that railed against the generation before them. Speaking with Louder Sound at the time, Marsh detailed the album track by track. Besides being a time capsule of the late-70s Austin punk scene, Marsh’s explanations for the more political tracks reveal a startlingly similar landscape to 2025. History repeating itself? Or proof that punk has always been political?

Steve Marsh of Terminal Mind Once Explained His Mindset While Writing “(I Give Up On) Human Rights”

Play video

Marsh went through every Terminal Mind track and expounded on his writing process. He also spoke about his particular mindset while writing and the overall feeling of the time. One that stands out is “(I Give Up On) Human Rights.”

“The theme I was dealing with was an exhaustion with people expecting the world to be fair,” Marsh explained. “It just seemed like protesting the evil things that were happening in the world, or even expecting a sane approach in America to the issues of the day, was just hopeless and ultimately getting nowhere.”

He continued, “The song turned out to be a kind of revenge fantasy of the oppressed; an identification with radical action as opposed to peaceful demonstration. If the world didn’t care, then you’d have to make ‘em care.” He then added, “Like I said: fantasy.”

Of the track “Bureaucracy”, Marsh said, “The topic of ‘bureaucracy’ as a metaphor for detachment (and psychosis) seemed pretty obvious at the time, though I would probably substitute ‘corporate control’ if I was writing it today, since that seems the bigger threat now.”

All anyone has to do is talk to punks today to find out that the fantasy has persisted. In many cases, it became the backbone of punk as a movement, beyond just a musical genre. While first-wave punk wasn’t always as, shall we say, overtly aggressive as 21st-century punk, the foundation was built on observations like Marsh’s. It was formed by responses like Terminal Mind’s; punk is, and always has been, political.

Photo by Ken Hoge